O’Connor, Pettersson help Penguins rout Maple Leafs 7-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew O’Connor scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-1. Marcus Pettersson also scored and added two assists for a career-high three points. The Penguins, playing without five of their best players, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, broke a 1-all tie with a four-goal second period. Evan Rodrigues scored his third goal, while Jason Zucker and Brian Boyle both got their second of the season. Mike Matheson also scored his first for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves. Jason Spezza scored his third goal for Toronto, which lost its third straight game. Jack Campbell allowed five goals on 21 shots through two periods.