Officials: 10 militants, 2 soldiers killed in Pakistan raids

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Counterterrorism police in Pakistan say they have killed nine militants in a shootout during a raid in the country’s southwest. Separately, two soldiers and a militant were killed in a raid in the northwest overnight. The provincial counterterrorism department says a raid was conducted in Baluchistan province. Earlier in the week, a bomb attack killed a police officer and wounded 19 others in the same area. The statement said militants opened fire on police triggering a gunbattle that left nine “terrorists” dead. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the bombing earlier in the week was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.