Orlando plays New York for conference matchup

Orlando Magic (0-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads to New York for an Eastern Conference matchup.

New York finished 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.

Orlando went 21-51 overall and 13-29 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Magic averaged 104.0 points per game last season, 41.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Taj Gibson: out (personal).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Chuma Okeke: out (right hip), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.