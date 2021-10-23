Professor: Dragonflies thrive at mine drainage cleanup sites

LILLY, Pa. (AP) — With a swoosh of a net, a flick of the wrist and a little bit of luck, St. Francis University biology professor Lane Loya snagged another dragonfly from a reed during a recent trip into the field for his research. For the past decade, he’s been studying wetlands in the region to track dragonflies and damselflies in the area. One site containing acid mine drainage remediation ponds has provided great results. Loya usually visits the site a few times per semester, with several nets, identification book and sampling gear in tow, and brings students along to try their hand at catching the flying insects.