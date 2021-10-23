Przybylko’s PK goal helps Union beat Nashville 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick, Andre Blake had his career-high 11th shutout of the season and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville 1-0. Nashville’s Taylor Washington was called for a handball in the box and Przybylko converted from the spot in the 18th minute. Philadelphia (13-8-10) has won four straight home matches including shutouts in the last three. Nashville (11-4-16) lost for the first time since a 2-1 defeat by Toronto FC on Sept. 18.