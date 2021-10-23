Rain returns to the forecast

TONIGHT: Few clouds with fog developing later. Low of 37 (35-40). Winds light.



SUNDAY: AM fog giving way to partly cloudy skies. Clouds build back ahead of evening showers 80% Late. Showers develop from west to east between 6PM-9PM. High of 54 (50-57). Winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread steady rain 100%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.5-1.0". Low of 45 (40-46). Winds out of the east, southeast at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Lingering morning showers. Peeks of sunshine during the midday hours. Few isolated showers redevelop later in the day 40%. High of 64 (57-67). Low of 45.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cold and quiet weather tonight as temperatures drop back down into the 30s. Few locations may pick up their first frost of the season. Fog likely to develop during the early morning hours.



Sunday will be a pleasant fall day for the most part with partly cloudy skies until the later afternoon hours. In the evening, showers start to develop from west to east. Steady rain will cover the region overnight into Monday.



This marks the start of a very active few days in the weather department as a coastal low pressure forms resulting in heavy rain for parts of the northeast.