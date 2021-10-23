S. Florida uses ground attack to pull away from Temple 34-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaren Mangham ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and scored twice and South Florida beat Temple 34-14. The Bulls tallied 421 yards on the ground to mark the third time in program history South Florida has topped 400 rushing yards. After Spencer Shrader’s career-long 52-yard field goal made it 20-14, later in the third, Kelley Joiner ran it from two yards to make it 27-14 with 2:41 left in the quarter. Temple’s D’Wan Mathis threw for 183 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.