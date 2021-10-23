Syracuse takes down Virginia Tech in back-and-forth affair

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Syracuse was able to secure their first win in the month of October after surging back to beat Virginia Tech on the road, 41-36.

Garrett Shrader rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two, including one to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left, to lift Syracuse.

The Orange scored 14 points in the final 2:28 to snap a three-game losing streak. Shrader’s 45-yard scoring toss to Alford was the difference.

Malachi Thomas paced Virginia Tech with 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The Hokies drop their third straight, another blown fourth-quarter lead, and drop to 3-4 (1-2 in the ACC).