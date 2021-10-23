Virus surge persists in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is set to launch partial COVID-19 passes while Croatia and Slovenia reported high daily rates of infections as countries with low vaccination rates grapple with persisting virus surge. Serbia has seen thousands of news cases daily for weeks now and recorded over 50 deaths each day in the country of 7 million where about half of adults have been fully jabbed and tens of thousands have received booster doses. Experts have harshly criticized the government decision to introduce COVID-19 passes only from 10 p.m. They say this won’t do much to curb the raging virus. The pass requirement begins on Saturday.