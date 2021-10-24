Calgary visits New York after overtime win

Calgary Flames (2-1-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (4-1-1, first in the Metropolitan)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -134, Flames +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host Calgary after the Flames knocked off Washington 4-3 in overtime.

New York went 27-23-6 overall and 14-11-3 at home a season ago. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game last season.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-15-2 on the road. The Flames scored 155 total goals last season, 32 on power plays and two shorthanded.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.