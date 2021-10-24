Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the 23rd-ranked Panthers topped Clemson 27-17. Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10. Clemson saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit thanks in large part to an offense that remains very much a problem with Halloween looming.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season. Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16. Noah Cain kept the game alive with a 2-point run of his own before Peters and Washington combined to end it in the ninth OT.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew O’Connor scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-1. Marcus Pettersson also scored and added two assists for a career-high three points. The Penguins, playing without five of their best players, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, broke a 1-all tie with a four-goal second period. Evan Rodrigues scored his third goal, while Jason Zucker and Brian Boyle both got their second of the season. Mike Matheson also scored his first for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves. Jason Spezza scored his third goal for Toronto, which lost its third straight game. Jack Campbell allowed five goals on 21 shots through two periods.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2. Owen Tippett also scored and Sam Reinhart had an empty-netter for Florida, which extended its club-record best start to 5-0. Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers. Bobrovsky earned his 300th win in Florida’s last game, a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaren Mangham ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and scored twice and South Florida beat Temple 34-14. The Bulls tallied 421 yards on the ground to mark the third time in program history South Florida has topped 400 rushing yards. After Spencer Shrader’s career-long 52-yard field goal made it 20-14, later in the third, Kelley Joiner ran it from two yards to make it 27-14 with 2:41 left in the quarter. Temple’s D’Wan Mathis threw for 183 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for two touchdowns and Jalen Jackson ran for two scores and FCS fifth-ranked Villanova beat Rhode Island 44-0. It was Villanova’s first shutout since a 31-0 win over Maine on Oct. 7, 2017. Jackson ran for 104 yards on 12 carries and DeeWil Barlee, a junior, ran 19 times for 99 yards to surpass 1,000-career rushing yards. Justice Antrum ran for 60 yards on nine carries for No. 18 Rhode Island which now has dropped back-to-back contests following a five-game win streak to start the season.