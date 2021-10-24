Pope: don’t send migrants back to Libya and “inhumane” camps

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has called for an end to the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries. The pope on Sunday said priority must be given to saving lives in the Mediterranean Sea and assuring their disembarkation in port. Italy and Malta have come under criticism by human rights advocates for leaving migrants aboard crowded rescue boats before assigning them a safe port. Francis said he hears the cries of thousands of migrants, refugees and others in need of protection. He implored the international community to find common, concrete and lasting ways to manage migratory flows in the Mediterranean.