Steady rain showers across the Southern Tier tonight

TONIGHT: Widespread steady rain showers 100%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.5-1.0”. Low of 46 (40-47). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Damp start to the day. Sun emerges for the midday hours. Clouds increase again later in the afternoon ahead of evening showers 30%. High of 67 (60-70). Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers 90%. Rain becomes more widespread late. Low of 50 (45-51). Winds out of the east at 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tonight, marks the start of a very active weather pattern that is going to last a few days. An approaching warm front will bring widespread steady rain showers to the Twin Tiers. Rain eventually tapers by Monday morning’s work commute.



In the midday hours the sun will come out from behind the clouds, but it will not last too long as more clouds move into the region ahead of round two of precipitation. This is when the majority of rain will fall as the low pressure strengthens off the coast Tuesday.



The low pressure finally pulls away Wednesday afternoon allowing for sunshine to return to our region.