Syracuse Police Officer hit by a drunk driver while investigating an earlier incident

SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- On Saturday, Syracuse Police were investigating an incident where shots were fired when a vehicle veered toward them and struck one of the officers on the scene, according to WSYR-TV in Syracuse.

Officer Pam Otis was struck and received minor injuries from the incident. Officials said it would have been worse if not for the quick thinking of Officer Darrel West who saw the vehicle coming and tried to pull Otis out of the way.

The vehicle was operated by 23-year-old Rohollah Masjidi who was found to be intoxicated.

Masjidi was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and several charges related to drunken driving.