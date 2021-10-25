Endwell man with handgun reported stolen from South Carolina arrested

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police said they arrested a convicted felon following a traffic stop on Main Street on Oct. 22.

According to a news release, the Police Department arrested Kennard D. Wellington, 39, of Endwell with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony

Obstructing governmental administration of the second degree, a misdemeanor

Johnson City Police said around 8 p.m., officers stopped Wellington on Main Street near Avenue D due to the vehicle he was driving being suspended for not having valid insurance.

Police said Wellington refused to get out of the vehicle so it could be towed from the street. They noted officers tried to negotiate with Wellington, however, he did not cooperate with them.

Wellington was removed from the vehicle forcefully and during the struggle, officers found a handgun that was in his waistband, according to authorities.

He was eventually safely taken into custody and the gun was secured, they said.

Police noted that Wellington was a convicted felon and said that the gun he had was illegally owned and reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Authorities said Wellington was taken to central arraignment and released on his own recognizance.