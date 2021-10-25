Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango,

Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania,

Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern

Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through Tuesday evening.

* Rain, heavy at times, will move in tonight and continue through

Tuesday. A widespread 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is likely. Locally

higher rainfall amounts are possible in the northern Poconos and

southern Catskills.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in

low lying areas. Streams and creeks will have significant rises

and could flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

