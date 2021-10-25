Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast

Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,

Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In

northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From Midnight EDT tonight through Tuesday evening.

* Rain, heavy at times, will move in tonight and continue through

Tuesday. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. Higher

rainfall amounts are possible in the northern Poconos and southern

Catskills.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in

lo lying areas. Streams and creeks will have significant rises and

could flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&