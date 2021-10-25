Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,
Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In
northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern
Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* From Midnight EDT tonight through Tuesday evening.
* Rain, heavy at times, will move in tonight and continue through
Tuesday. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. Higher
rainfall amounts are possible in the northern Poconos and southern
Catskills.
* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in
lo lying areas. Streams and creeks will have significant rises and
could flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&