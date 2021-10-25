Graduate students trying to reach a negotiation with Binghamton University for fees, low salaries

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Graduate Student Employees Union (GSEU) is trying to negotiate improved working conditions for graduate students across New York State.

At Binghamton University, graduate students are trying to eliminate fees for graduate student workers.

"All students pay fees and all graduate students pay fees," Darovskikh. "Fees is a different thing and it's not like tuition it's something separate, and it causes a lot of frustration among funded students because we are basically employees."

Darovskikh said many grad students work on campus as teachers and graduate assistants which waves the cost of tuition, but the stipends from these jobs are not enough to pay enrollment fees and basic necessities.

"We had testimonies where people were saying that they either have to skip meals, they can't afford to fix their car, they need to be really picky in their groceries, they sometimes can't pay their rent. It's a significant financial burden on the graduate students," said Darovskikh.

For grad students like Emily Blakley, she said there's no transparency about the fees when students enter the programs.

"Most students have no idea they're paying these fees until they get their check," Blakley said. "The undergrads have been incredibly supportive of us and had no idea that we're paying the same exact fees as them and we're their teachers. There definitely isn't enough transparency. The community has no idea."

The B.U. GSEU chapter plans to deliver a petition to President Harvey Stenger this week to make a negotiation on Fees and low salaries.

Binghamton University Spokesperson Ryan Yarosh said the university plans to work with graduate students on the negotiation. A statement provided by the university is posted below:

"Binghamton University has made recruiting excellent Ph.D. students a top priority. To achieve our goal, we have invested heavily in support for Ph.D. students, who play a very important role as TAs and GAs in the teaching research mission of the University. In 2013, we created Provost Fellowships, a $4,000 summer award renewable for four years, that we offer to approximately 60 top Ph.D. students who enter the University each year. In 2016, we increased academic year Ph.D. stipends, placing our stipend levels in the top quartile nationally. Doing that required a recurring investment of $2.3 million.

We are currently examining how Binghamton University can provide scholarships covering student fees to fully funded, full-time Ph.D. students. Fees cannot simply be waived as they support critical services to all students on our campus, including transportation, health services, technology, and others. So we must identify a funding model that will allow us to pay the fees Ph.D. students incur. That is complicated as the vast majority of funding for stipends and tuition scholarships is in college and school budgets.

We are currently exploring a range of options and expect to have a plan in place by the end of the semester."

For more details on the petition, follow this link.