Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22. The Raiders (5-2) outgained Philadelphia 443-358 in a dominating performance that saw Las Vegas score on five straight possessions after its first series ended with Carr being intercepted inside the Eagles 5-yard line. It was Las Vegas’ second straight win since former coach Jon Gruden resigned Oct. 11 because of offensive emails he sent before being hired in 2018. Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders have outscored Denver and Philadelphia 67-46 collectively, and outgained both 869-779.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Seth Curry scored 28 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-103 on Sunday night. Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers are off to a 2-1 start as they work through issues with Ben Simmons, the point guard the team listed as out because of personal reasons. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Thunder. They are 0-3. Curry scored 23 points in the first quarter and made 6 of 7 3-pointers to help the 76ers take a 36-26 lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh finds itself in control of its own destiny in the ACC’s Coastal Division following a 27-17 win over Clemson. The 17th-ranked Panthers are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference after downing the Tigers. Pitt has won four straight since a stunning home upset loss to Western Michigan last month. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett helped organize a players-only meeting in the aftermath of the defeat. Pickett says the team talked about not letting an opportunity for a special season go to waste. Next up for Pitt is a visit from Miami.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati. The Bulldogs are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank and the Bearcats remain second. The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late. No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Penn State dropped 12 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.