Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli minister has spoken out against a government decision to advance construction of more than 1,300 housing units in West Bank settlements, exposing disagreements between the country’s ideologically divided coalition members. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz’s remarks on Monday came a day after a ministry published tenders for 1,355 housing units in West Bank settlements, one of the final steps before construction can begin. Palestinians seek the area as part of a future state. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the move and called on the world to challenge Israel’s decision. The announcement appears to run contrary to the new Israeli government’s pledge to reduce tensions with the Palestinians.