Slovakia extends COVID-19 restrictions amid infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has extended tight coronavirus restrictions to more parts of the country as the latest surge of infections intensifies. The number of counties affected by the measures doubled in just one week, from five to 10. They are mostly located in northern Slovakia, on or near the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic. The measures include the closures of hotels, bars and restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows. Fitness, wellness and aquatic centers also have been closed. The maximum number allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors.