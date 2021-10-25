Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests

PRAGUE (AP) — Taiwanese government ministers are visiting the Czech capital accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China. Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research groups and organizations, including biotechnology, green energy, information technology, machinery and tourism. A visit by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will follow on Wednesday. China has protested, threatening unspecified retaliatory steps. Taiwan relies on such exchanges to counter China’s efforts to isolate the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory, to be annexed by military force if it deems necessary.