Wegmans now offering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots

(WBNG) -- Wegmans announced Friday it has expanded its COVID-19 booster shot offerings to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

People who are eligible can choose which vaccine they receive for their booster shot. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson booster shot at least two months after their first dose.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can get the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson booster shot at least six months after their first series of doses. A booster shot will be available for:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks

Wegmans said appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot must be reserved in advance. Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/pharmacy or calling 1-800-207-6099 between 2 and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The vaccines are available at all Wegmans Pharmacy locations.

Individuals must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card or other proof of vaccination if they did not receive their previous doses at Wegmans.