World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a target for rich countries to provide poor nations with $100 billion in aid each year to tackle global warming will be missed, dealing a blow to the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. Officials from Britain, Canada and Germany had hoped to break a deadlock in negotiations ahead of next week’s summit. They announced Monday that current data shows the goal for climate finance won’t be reached until 2023 — three years later than agreed. The officials expressed confidence that developed countries could stump up more than $100 billion per year from 2024 onward. That is unlikely to satisfy poor nations, who have insisted that the original target must be met.