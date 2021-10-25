Youngkin’s school warnings intensify GOP’s suburban push

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin is highlighting cases of alleged sex crime in schools to help repair the GOP’s standing in the Virginia suburbs, where educated moms and dads have turned against Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Youngkin’s suburban strategy emphasizes an approachable image and “kitchen table” issues like taxes, public safety and education, while largely avoiding Trump. He’s also tried to link his education platform to the frustrations of activist groups already animated by school pandemic restrictions, transgender policies and classroom curricula they see as too liberal and un-American.