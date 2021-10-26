BLAST to present ‘Deathtrap’ at the Cider Mill Stage

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier (BLAST) present "Deathtrap" Friday.

The Tony Award-nominated, "Deathtrap" has many plot twists, and references itself as a play within a play. Actor Nick DeLucia said it also holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway.

"Deathtrap is written by Ira Levin it played on Broadway in the 70's and it has the record of being the longest-running mystery comedy in Broadway history so it has a track record of being a pretty successful show," DeLucia said.

DeLucia plays the role of Sidney Bruhl, a writer of Broadway thrillers, who hasn't had a hit in two decades and is struggling to overcome severe writer's block.

"I play the part of Sidney Bruhl who is a playwright who's had previous success but for 18 years has not had any," DeLucia said. "He also conducts a seminar in which one of the young students who took this seminar, played by Ryan Canavan, his name is Clifford Anderson and Clifford has submitted a script to me that I realize is a can't miss and what I would like to do is to work with it to take credit for it so I can get myself back into celebrity status."

Jean Graham who plays the role of Myra Bruhl (Wife of Sidney) said her character is passionate about Sidney's work and will do whatever it takes to protect her husband and his reputation.

"I play the role of Myra and I am doting, loving, and supportive of my husband although my motivations for his successful run deeper than what seems to be on the surface," Graham said.

Deathtrap will be at the Cider Mill Stage Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 to 7.

"If you haven't been to the Cider Mill before it's a wonderful venue because the audience is on three sides it has an intimate feel to it, it's cabaret-style with tables beverages and snacks and the play itself has a multitude of surprises," DeLucia said.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25.

You can purchase tickets online or by calling Box Office 607. 321. 9630.