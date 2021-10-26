‘Excessive water’ closes Hickories Park in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Hickories Park in the Town of Owego has closed due to excessive water, Owego officials said Tuesday evening.

The park closed at 7:30 p.m. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. They said the excessive water is located at the north side of the park with potential flooding at the entrance of the park.

Officials asked drivers to be cautious when driving on roads.

For more information about the rainy weather, go to this link.