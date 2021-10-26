Flash Flood Warning until TUE 4:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Delaware County in central New York…

Sullivan County in central New York…

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 146 PM EDT, Heavy rain is starting to come to an end, however

over 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas and multiple

reports of flooded roads have been reported by law enforcement.

Although rainfall is winding down, surface runoff will continue to

cause streams and creeks to rise over the next couple of hours.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Monticello, Liberty, Fallsburg, Bethel, Neversink, South

Fallsburg, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville,

Parksville, White Sulphur Springs, Swan Lake, Livingston Manor,

Harris, Loch Sheldrake, Hurleyville, Mongaup Valley, Hazel and

Maplewood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE