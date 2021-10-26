Flash Flood Warning until TUE 4:15 PM EDT

Flash Flood Warning until TUE 4:15 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Delaware County in central New York…
Sullivan County in central New York…
* Until 415 PM EDT.
* At 146 PM EDT, Heavy rain is starting to come to an end, however
over 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas and multiple
reports of flooded roads have been reported by law enforcement.
Although rainfall is winding down, surface runoff will continue to
cause streams and creeks to rise over the next couple of hours.
Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Monticello, Liberty, Fallsburg, Bethel, Neversink, South
Fallsburg, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville,
Parksville, White Sulphur Springs, Swan Lake, Livingston Manor,
Harris, Loch Sheldrake, Hurleyville, Mongaup Valley, Hazel and
Maplewood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE