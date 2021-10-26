Flash Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Cortland County in central New York…

Southern Onondaga County in central New York…

Northeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Northeastern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Syracuse, Binghamton, Auburn, Cortland, Johnson City, Deposit,

Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport, Pompey, Kirkwood, Conklin,

Manlius, Owasco, Sennett, Homer, Caroline, Fleming, Otisco,

Skaneateles and Sanford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED