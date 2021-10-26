Flash Flood Warning from TUE 4:41 PM EDT until TUE 7:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 745 PM EDT.

* At 441 PM EDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ithaca, Newfield, Enfield, Danby, Trumansburg, Besemer,

Brooktondale, South Danby, Taughannock Falls, Slaterville Springs,

Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Robert H. Treman State Park, Buttermilk

Falls State Park, South Hill, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park,

East Ithaca, Newfield Hamlet, Northwest Ithaca and West Danby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED