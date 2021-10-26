Flash Flood Warning from TUE 6:26 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Broome County in central New York…

Eastern Tioga County in central New York…

* Until 1100 PM EDT.

* At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that up to 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

The Nanticoke Creek is flooding and the Itasca River is also

flooding. The Town of Maine is seeing flooding and both Routes 26

and Routes 79 are closed due to flooding.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Vestal, Conklin,

Berkshire, Newark Valley, West Corners, Union Center, Endwell,

Tioga Terrace, Apalachin, Vestal Center, Maine, Foster, Campville,

Weltonville, West Newark and Jenksville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

