Flash Flood Watch until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango,

Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania,

Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern

Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through this evening.

* Steady rain will continue through the day today with periods of

heavy downpours possible. Rainfall so far this morning across the

watch area has totaled around a half to 1 inch. An additional 1 to

2 inches is likely the rest of today. Locally higher amounts

cannot be ruled out, especially in the northern Poconos and

southern Catskills.

* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in

low lying areas. Streams and creeks will have significant rises

and could flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&