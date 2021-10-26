Flash Flood Watch until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until WED 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango,
Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania,
Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern
Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Through this evening.
* Steady rain will continue through the day today with periods of
heavy downpours possible. Rainfall so far this morning across the
watch area has totaled around a half to 1 inch. An additional 1 to
2 inches is likely the rest of today. Locally higher amounts
cannot be ruled out, especially in the northern Poconos and
southern Catskills.
* Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in
low lying areas. Streams and creeks will have significant rises
and could flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
