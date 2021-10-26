Flood Advisory from TUE 1:38 PM EDT until TUE 4:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Chenango County in central New York…

Madison County in central New York…

Oneida County in central New York…

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen and additional inch of

rain is expected.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Utica, Rome, Oneida, Norwich, Hamilton, Camden, Boonville, New

Hartford, Sullivan, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland, Vienna,

Chittenango, Canastota, Trenton, Sidney, Floyd and New York Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&