Flood Advisory from TUE 9:13 AM EDT until TUE 11:15 AM EDT

Flood Advisory from TUE 9:13 AM EDT until TUE 11:15 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Delaware County in central New York…
Sullivan County in central New York…
* Until 1115 AM EDT.
* At 913 AM EDT, Moderate to heavy rainfall has occurred this
morning with rain gauge reports indicating between 1.5 to 2.5
inches of rain so far. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Monticello, Liberty, Fallsburg, Bethel, Neversink, South
Fallsburg, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville,
Parksville, White Sulphur Springs, Swan Lake, Livingston Manor,
Harris, Loch Sheldrake, Hurleyville, Mongaup Valley, Hazel and
Maplewood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&