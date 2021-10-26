Flood Advisory from TUE 9:13 AM EDT until TUE 11:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Delaware County in central New York…

Sullivan County in central New York…

* Until 1115 AM EDT.

* At 913 AM EDT, Moderate to heavy rainfall has occurred this

morning with rain gauge reports indicating between 1.5 to 2.5

inches of rain so far. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Monticello, Liberty, Fallsburg, Bethel, Neversink, South

Fallsburg, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville,

Parksville, White Sulphur Springs, Swan Lake, Livingston Manor,

Harris, Loch Sheldrake, Hurleyville, Mongaup Valley, Hazel and

Maplewood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&