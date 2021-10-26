Flood Warning from TUE 3:30 PM EDT until TUE 6:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Western Delaware County in central New York…

Southwestern Otsego County in central New York…

Southwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 630 PM EDT.

* At 330 PM EDT, Heavy rain is coming to an end, however, between

2.5 to 3 inches of rain has fallen and water on rivers and streams

will continue to rise over the next few hours. Although the flash

flood threat has ended, rivers and streams continue to rise and

multiple roads remain flooded.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Honesdale, Walton, Matamoras, Deposit, Bushkill, Lackawaxen,

Blooming Grove, Sidney, Paupack, Damascus, Callicoon, Shohola,

Sterling, Cochecton, Waymart, Hawley, Unadilla, Hancock, Milford

and Otego.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&