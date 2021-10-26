Flood Warning from TUE 7:44 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 1000 PM EDT.

* At 744 PM EDT, county dispatch reported flooding continued

especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Between 1.5 and

2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is expected to

be less than 1 inch. Water will begin to recede around 9 pm.

* Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include…

Ithaca, Newfield, Enfield, Danby, Trumansburg, Besemer,

Brooktondale, South Danby, Taughannock Falls, Slaterville Springs,

Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Robert H. Treman State Park, Buttermilk

Falls State Park, South Hill, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park,

East Ithaca, Newfield Hamlet, Northwest Ithaca and West Danby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

