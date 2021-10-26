New partnership in Tioga County to create after school program

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A new after school program is coming to Owego's Erie Street and a ribbon cutting took place Monday to mark the announcement.

It's a partnership between the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club and the Owego Apalachin Central School District for area third graders through sixth grade.

Jill Teeter, the county's executive director for the Boys and Girls Club, described the space during the ribbon cutting. She said the facility is over 15,000 square feet with "two gyms, a fitness center, a playground, a lighted outdoor sports field, and an area designed specifically for children 13 and under to play and attend programs."

The after school program will be available from Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's an expansion of what we can do at the school district and extending it out into the community," said Superintendent Corey Green. "Anywhere from intramural physical activity, to STEM, to the arts, science-related games..."

When it comes to the activities, Executive Director Teeter wants to work alongside the families to help them drive the available programming.

With some schools cutting certain programs, Teeter wants to make sure those programs have a presence within these walls.

"We're hoping to fill some of those gaps for them as well," said Teeter. "They're definitely filling gaps for us with transportation."

The deadline to apply for this school year is this Oct. 29 and the program is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 8.

For more information, head to the school district's website.