Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and China are urging the international community to send humanitarian help to Afghanistan, where people are facing shortages of food and medicine in the shadow of winter. A government statement said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone. The two leaders called for aid for Afghanistan’s people “to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability” and help the country rebuild after the Taliban takeover. The call comes a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss a range of issues.