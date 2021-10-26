Police stop man after driving 18 miles in the wrong direction on highway

(WBNG) -- New York State Police said they stopped an 86-year-old Ithaca, N.Y. man after he drove at least 18 miles in the wrong direction on State Route 17.

State Police said around 3 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers in Delaware County reported receiving around 30 calls about a suspicious and wrong-way driver on the road in the Hancock, N.Y. area. They said the callers were not able to provide an adequate description of the vehicle and State Troopers and deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were unable to find the vehicle.

Around 6:15 a.m., dispatchers in Delaware and Sullivan counties reported they were receiving calls about a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes west of Exit 92 in the East Branch, N.Y. area. Troopers responded to the area and set up a road closure on State Route 17 East of Exit 94 where they were able to stop the driver.

According to police, the driver was reported missing by his wife to the Ithaca Police Department after he did not return home. They said the 86-year-old was confused, and according to his wife, was suffering from dementia. He was taken to a medical center for evaluation.

Police noted that there were no injuries in the incident.