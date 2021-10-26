Prince Andrew’s lawyer wants to keep 2009 legal deal sealed

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew’s lawyer has asked a New York judge to keep sealed a 2009 legal agreement that he says can protect Andrew against a lawsuit’s claims that he sexually assaulted an American woman when she was under 18. The request was made in court papers late Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Attorney Andrew Brettler says he wants to file under seal the agreement which he contends releases Andrew and others from any liability, including from the lawsuit. He says the filing would occur as part of the prince’s upcoming request that the lawsuit be dismissed.