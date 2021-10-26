River Flood Warning from TUE 12:24 PM EDT until WED 4:18 PM EDT

River Flood Warning from TUE 12:24 PM EDT until WED 4:18 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.
* From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon.
* At 12:01 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 12:01 PM EDT Tuesday was 10.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to 13.0 feet later this afternoon.
It will fall below flood stage late tonight.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Between 12 and 16 feet, recreation areas,
campgrounds and some low lying properties along the river become
flooded from Cooks Falls to East Branch.
&&