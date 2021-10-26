River Flood Warning from TUE 12:24 PM EDT until WED 4:18 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.

* From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon.

* At 12:01 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 12:01 PM EDT Tuesday was 10.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 13.0 feet later this afternoon.

It will fall below flood stage late tonight.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Between 12 and 16 feet, recreation areas,

campgrounds and some low lying properties along the river become

flooded from Cooks Falls to East Branch.

&&