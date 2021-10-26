River Flood Warning until WED 12:16 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow

afternoon…

The Flood Warning continues for

the East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* At 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just

after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.1 feet Friday

evening.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Minor Flood Stage. Between 13 and 16 feet,

widespread agricultural flooding develops in the floodplain. River

water approaches Bodoit Road in Fishs Eddy. In Hancock, properties

along E. Front Street are affected.

&&