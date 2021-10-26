River Flood Warning until THU 12:00 AM EDT

River Flood Warning until THU 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Chenango River At Sherburne.
* Until early Thursday morning.
* At 9:17 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:17 PM EDT Tuesday was 9.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet, Water covers Blanding Road near State
Highway 12, South Cross Road, Conley Road, and the north end of
Williams Road. Water begins seeping across north Main Street from
downtown Sherburne to the Big M.
