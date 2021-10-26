River Flood Warning until THU 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Sherburne.

* Until early Thursday morning.

* At 9:17 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:17 PM EDT Tuesday was 9.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet, Water covers Blanding Road near State

Highway 12, South Cross Road, Conley Road, and the north end of

Williams Road. Water begins seeping across north Main Street from

downtown Sherburne to the Big M.

