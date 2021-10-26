River Flood Warning until THU 3:00 AM EDT

River Flood Warning until THU 3:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
the West Branch Delaware At Walton.
* Until early Thursday morning.
* At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this evening to a crest of 10.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will
then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Fairgrounds begin to flood at 10 feet.
&&