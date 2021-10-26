River Flood Warning from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 12:48 PM EDT

River Flood Warning from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 12:48 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday
afternoon…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.
* From Wednesday morning to early Thursday afternoon.
* At 8:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in fields and low
lands near the river from Sidney to Bainbridge.
&&