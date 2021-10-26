River Flood Warning until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* Until late Friday morning.

* At 9:16 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:16 PM EDT Tuesday was 9.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

late Thursday evening.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins

to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the

Yaman Park area of Cortland.

&&