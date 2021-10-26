River Flood Warning until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.
* Until late Friday morning.
* At 9:16 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:16 PM EDT Tuesday was 9.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins
to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the
Yaman Park area of Cortland.
&&