River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 384.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 384.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 384.8 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the
lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and
March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and
damage docks.
&&