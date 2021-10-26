Trudeau overhauls Canadian Cabinet, gives women top roles

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has overhauled his Cabinet and named prominent women to the foreign affairs and defense posts in the gender-balanced group of the government’s top officials. He also said Tuesday that he intends to lead his party into the next election. Trudeau named Mélanie Joly as foreign minister and Anita Anand as defense minister. Chrystia Freeland retains her positions as deputy prime minister and finance minister. Women make up half of the Cabinet as they have since Trudeau’s Liberal government was first elected in 2015.